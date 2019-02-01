© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel First Conservatives Try To Link Comet Ping Pong Arsonist To Israel Critic – Adam Green
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • February 01, 2019
Adam Green from Know More News joins Henrik to talk about the concerted effort by ‘Israel First’ conservatives to link Adam to a crazy unhinged arsonist who allegedly started a fire inside of Comet Ping Pong (of PizzaG**e fame). The pro-Zionist group consequently reported Adam’s tweets in the wake of him defending himself against the false allegations and managed to get him suspended from Twitter for 7 days.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.