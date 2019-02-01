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Source: Nellie Ohr did research on Melania Trump, Trump's kids
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8 views • February 01, 2019
A source familiar with the closed-door testimony confirmed to Fox News that Nellie Ohr told House investigators that she was tasked with doing opposition research during the 2016 campaign on Melania Trump as well as the president's children; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington.
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