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State-Owned Fairgrounds Ban Gun Shows, Infringe on Both 2A and 1A Rights
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21 views • February 01, 2019
"Because of all the political rhetoric flooding the country and this fixation on spreading as much propaganda as possible about the Second Amendment, anti-gun advocates on the fairgrounds' board of directors decided that it would just be great to ban all gun shows." —Dana Loesch
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