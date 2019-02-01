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Dems Move To Eliminate God From Government Oaths
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4 views • February 01, 2019
"When NRA members talk about their love, they often name God, country, and guns. It’s a fabulous list. The left tries to use it against us, unaware that we are proud to fight for our God, our country, and our guns. So now we are getting word that some House Democrats want to remove 'So help me, God' from the oath taken by witnesses before testifying before the House Natural Resources Committee." —Grant Stinchfield
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