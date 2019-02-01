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Disgraced Broward County Sheriff Raising Money To Get His Job Back
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3 views • February 01, 2019
"The disgraced former Sheriff of Broward County is delusional. He wants his job back, and he thinks he has support in that quest... Now he is putting a call out to donors, as he is starting a legal-defense fund... I'd be shocked if he raises anything at all." —Grant Stinchfield
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