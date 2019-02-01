© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sarah Sanders mocked for saying God wanted Trump as president
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • February 01, 2019
Critics pounce on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' interview with Christian Broadcasting Network. Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews
Keywords
trumpwhite housenewspoliticspresidentgodpresident trumpfox newsfox news channelthe fivethe five fox newstrump newsdonald trumptrump administrationpress secretarysarah huckabee sanderssarah sanderswhite house press secretary2016 electionhuckabee sandersshschristian broadcast networkhuckabee sanders newssarah sanders godsarah sanders interviewtrump god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.