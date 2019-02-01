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Chris Cuomo Calls Out Pelosi for Her Political Games
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5 views • February 01, 2019
"This was never about the wall. It's all about resist President Trump. You want to know just how wrong Nancy Pelosi is on all of this? Even left-wing activist journalist Chris Cuomo says it's time to stop the games." —Grant Stinchfield
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