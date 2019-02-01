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Spygate Pt. II: How the Obama Administration was turned into a Modern Day KGB
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13 views • February 01, 2019
The collusion to take down a sitting president is a traitourous act punishable by death. Some of the main players: Obama, Hilary Clinton, James Comey, Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Loretta Lynch, Peter Strzok , Lisa Paige, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice, John Brennan, Janmes Clapper and many more.
Some, like Strzok, Paige and Lynch have allegedly been turned. Stay tuned.
The Jeff Kuhner Report
https://wrko.iheart.com/featured/the-kuhner-report/
Some, like Strzok, Paige and Lynch have allegedly been turned. Stay tuned.
The Jeff Kuhner Report
https://wrko.iheart.com/featured/the-kuhner-report/
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