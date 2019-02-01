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What to do about Unawake Friends and Family? Awakening Others, Pt. III
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15 views • February 01, 2019
Recognize "cabal tactics," and avoid being trapped by them by understanding what they are. Remember your own growth process, and grow from each experience while remaining calm and in control.
No one likes to be preached to (nor do we like preaching), and is it really our job to red-pill others, especially when we do so at the risk of alienating those we love? Take advantage of my mistakes! This is a continuation of simple rules to follow when attempting to shed some light in the darkness.
No one likes to be preached to (nor do we like preaching), and is it really our job to red-pill others, especially when we do so at the risk of alienating those we love? Take advantage of my mistakes! This is a continuation of simple rules to follow when attempting to shed some light in the darkness.
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