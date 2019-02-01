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Human Trafficking
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39 views • February 01, 2019
What do we mean by human trafficking, and how does it tie into border immigration issues? Why doesn't mainstream media report on this problem?
Presidential Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Presidential Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
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