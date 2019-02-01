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If Russia Attacks The US, Mueller And Clinton Are To Blame
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840 views • February 01, 2019
Who sold Uranium to Russia? Who declared Russia an enemy? The quest to vanquish and de-legitimize Trump, coupled with the possible weapons deal fallout of Uranium One could lead to tensions with one of the biggest nuclear threats in history.
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/01/31/msnbcs-maddow-what-would-you-your-family-do-if-russia-killed-the-u-s-power-grid-during-the-polar-vortex/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/01/31/msnbcs-maddow-what-would-you-your-family-do-if-russia-killed-the-u-s-power-grid-during-the-polar-vortex/
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