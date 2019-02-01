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Mainstream Media Panics Over Roger Stone Infowars Press Conference - War Room Full Show
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72 views • February 01, 2019
On today’s War Room, a recap of this morning’s press conference held by by Owen Shroyer and Roger Stone in which they address the recent attacks on Roger, why Trump needs to declare a national emergency and what he should do about censorship and the attack on free speech in America today.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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