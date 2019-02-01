© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Vote To Kill Babies But Save Caterpillars
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • February 01, 2019
It's hard to understand what the definition of life is. But it's even harder to discern between human life, and the obviously more valuable insects in the wild. Atleast, it is if you are a Democrat in Virginia.
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/01/31/kathy-tran-caterpillars-same-day-abortion/
https://www.infowars.com/sick-virginia-dems-introduce-bill-to-allow-abortion-right-before-woman-is-giving-birth/
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/01/31/kathy-tran-caterpillars-same-day-abortion/
https://www.infowars.com/sick-virginia-dems-introduce-bill-to-allow-abortion-right-before-woman-is-giving-birth/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.