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Brittany From California's Epic Response To Hillary's Crimes
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20 views • February 01, 2019
Why is the Russian collusion investigation allowed to descend into a modern witchhunt? Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton's crimes are overlooked and given excuses by the partison propagandist mainstream media and politically bent justice system.
https://www.infowars.com/fbi-informant-feds-asking-new-questions-about-clinton-crimes/
https://www.infowars.com/three-clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-to-testify-about-tax-crimes-pay-for-play/
https://www.infowars.com/fbi-informant-feds-asking-new-questions-about-clinton-crimes/
https://www.infowars.com/three-clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-to-testify-about-tax-crimes-pay-for-play/
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