© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM Tries To Sabotage And Take Over The Roger Stone Press Conference
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • February 01, 2019
Mainstream media guests of the Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong Press Conference were appaled to see Infowars logos on the microphone at the podium. Some were even heard appealing to their masters for a reason to deny coverage. Owen Shroyer himself was even asked to stay out of the way to minimize Infowars' presence.
https://www.infowars.com/roger-stones-live-washington-d-c-press-conference-commercial-free-feed/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
https://www.infowars.com/roger-stones-live-washington-d-c-press-conference-commercial-free-feed/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.