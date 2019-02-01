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VIDEO: Virginia Governor, "We Keep Children Comfy Before Organ Harvesting"
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314 views • February 01, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to review and break down a video that recently surfaced of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam openly endorsing both after birth abortions and the preserving of children, unwanted by their own mothers, for highly valued organ harvesting, rather than adoption.
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