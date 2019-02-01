© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HORROR: Democrats Call For POST-BIRTH Abortion
Follow
1
Share
Report
1054 views • February 01, 2019
Governor Ralph Northam and Delegate Kathy Tran, both Democrats from Virginia, have supported a bill that would allow a woman to kill her baby even as she is giving birth. But this is not new, New York recently passed a similar bill, and Dems like Hillary Clinton have supported such laws for years. How long will the US tolerate the mass killing of unborn children?
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.