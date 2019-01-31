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01.31.19 Ruthie's Zombie Song
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62 views • January 31, 2019
RUTHIE’S ZOMBIE SONG
A corpse is a corpse, of course, of course, and no one can hide a corpse of course, That is of course unless the corpse is a leftist SCOTUS judge.
Go right to the source and ask the court, they'll not give an answer you can endorse. She's only another missing corpse. Is Good ol' Ruthie's dead?
I yakkitty yak the court each day, and promise to never go away, But still the court will never say, they always run away.
A corpse is a corpse, of course, of course, and no one can hide a corpse of course, That is of course unless the corpse is a leftist SCOTUS judge.
Go right to the source and ask the court, they'll not give an answer you can endorse. She's only another missing corpse. Is Good ol' Ruthie's dead?
I yakkitty yak the court each day, and promise to never go away, But still the court will never say, they always run away.
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