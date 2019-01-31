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Black Salve Applied to Nose
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130 views • January 31, 2019
Before and after account of woman's use of black salve after dermatologist suspected actinic keratosis growth. Response came from application to her nose. Note the redness and swelling of surrounding tissue beginning. The End Result Once the final root separates from the healthy crater of pink skin, the eschar falls out and any pain typically disappears & swelling goes down, allowing the area to begin healing over. More info at http://BlackSalveinfo.com
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