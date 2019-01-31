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What is 5G Technology and Does it Increase the Need for EMF Protection?
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1840 views • January 31, 2019
As of the present decade, mobile broadband networks have been created to cater to the needs of the people. However, 5G has been created keeping the needs of machines in view, offering data transfer with increased efficiency and lower latency. While 4G has a delay of 50 milliseconds, 5G data transfer will offer a delay of about only one millisecond–maybe.... read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-is-5g-technology-and-does-it-increase-the-need-for-emf-protection/
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