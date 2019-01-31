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PRETTY CHEMTRAILS
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51 views • January 31, 2019
Stratospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails) are stealth weapons designed to help implement full spectrum dominance of the earth, skies, and outer space. We've all become pawns in a grand deception that may cost our lives unless successfully countered. Currently, their existence is officially denied despite what your eyes tell you...
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