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Centenarians on the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica
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25 views • January 31, 2019
There are special places on this planet where there are unusually high numbers of people living over 100 years old. Vilcabamba Ecuador is one of these places also known as "The Valley of Longevity". Another is this area in Central America on the Nicoya Peninsula in the north Pacific region of Costa Rica.
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