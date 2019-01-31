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Verteidigung gegen Psychopathen
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371 views • January 31, 2019
Auszüge aus dem Buch "The Art of Urban Survival" von Stefan H. Verstappen.
Originalvideo vollständig deutsch synchronisiert und unzensiert.
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Link zum Originalvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgGyvxqYSbE
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
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Originalvideo vollständig deutsch synchronisiert und unzensiert.
Wenn Ihr die Informationen für wertvoll haltet, verbreitet das Wissen.
Link zum Originalvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgGyvxqYSbE
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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