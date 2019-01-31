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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 1/31/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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13 views • January 31, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
MIDWEST ARCTIC COLD BLAST CONTINUES AS MANY SUFFER WITHOUT POWER
LIVE COVERAGE: ROGER STONE TRIES THIRD TIME TO HAVE PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER LEFT DISRUPTS PREVIOUS ATTEMPTS
OWEN NAMES WOMAN WHO GRABBED HIS JUNK
CRAZED LIBERAL "RAT MAN"
DEMONIC VIRGINIA GOVERNOR NORTHAM & DEMOCRATS INTRODUCE INFANTICIDE POST-BIRTH ABORTION BILL (VIDEO)
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
MIDWEST ARCTIC COLD BLAST CONTINUES AS MANY SUFFER WITHOUT POWER
LIVE COVERAGE: ROGER STONE TRIES THIRD TIME TO HAVE PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER LEFT DISRUPTS PREVIOUS ATTEMPTS
OWEN NAMES WOMAN WHO GRABBED HIS JUNK
CRAZED LIBERAL "RAT MAN"
DEMONIC VIRGINIA GOVERNOR NORTHAM & DEMOCRATS INTRODUCE INFANTICIDE POST-BIRTH ABORTION BILL (VIDEO)
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
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