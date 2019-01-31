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Training Teachers To "Recognize Transgenderism" Causes 226% Spike In "Transitions"
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638 views • January 31, 2019
The head of California’s public education system, Tony Thurmond, says he hopes to sponsor new legislation in the coming days that would require additional training on LGBTQ issues for all middle and high school teachers throughout the state.
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