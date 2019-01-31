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Full Show- VA Governor Promotes Post Birth Abortions
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20 views • January 31, 2019
Virginia Governor Northam recently revealed that he supported "abortion" even after the baby has been born, aka infanticide. The smiling, arrogant condescension that oozes out of the liberals who support this vile practice is a symptom of our spiritual death. Doctor Willie Soon joins the show to expose the true cause behind the current erratic weather patterns, and Covington Boy's lawyer Robert Barnes gives us an update to the libel trial against those who spread lies about the high-schoolers.
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