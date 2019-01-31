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OIG Quietly Releases Investigation That Condemns Three Senior FBI Officials For Misconduct Under Obama
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21 views • January 31, 2019
The OIG headed up by Michael Horowitz initiated an investigation after receiving information from the FBI itself concerning multiple allegations involving an FBI contractor and the three bureau officials.
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