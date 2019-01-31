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Trump and Clinton Two Wings of Vulture Picking Americas Dying Corps
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37 views • January 31, 2019
Trump and Clinton Two Wings of Vulture Picking Americas Dying Corps
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When you Vote you consent to The NWO Chosen Choices to Rule over you.
WIKILEAKS SHOCKER!!! HILLARY CLINTON ENDORSED TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvTydDh3Vas
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When you Vote you consent to The NWO Chosen Choices to Rule over you.
WIKILEAKS SHOCKER!!! HILLARY CLINTON ENDORSED TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvTydDh3Vas
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