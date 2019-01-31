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01.31.19 Gov Latham Supports Kathy Tran's Live Birth Abortion Bill
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14 views • January 31, 2019
Kathy Tran of Virginia's 42nd District, Rm W432 of the Capitol Building submits a bill to eliminate all abortion restrictions including live birth abortion and demonrat governor Ralph Northam supports it? Watch luciferian rep Tran present her bill before the house.
Live Birth Abortion Bill: https://youtu.be/OMFzZ5I30dg
VA Legislature: https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/membersAndSession.php?secid=1&activesec=0#!hb=1&mainContentTabs=0
Live Birth Abortion Bill: https://youtu.be/OMFzZ5I30dg
VA Legislature: https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/membersAndSession.php?secid=1&activesec=0#!hb=1&mainContentTabs=0
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