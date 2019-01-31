© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paradise Lost - #61 - Ground Tour
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • January 31, 2019
Here's a ground tour of the aftermath of deliberately set directed microwave energy fires in Paradise California. [They] don't want us to figure out what really happened. It's a slam-dunk, dots easily connected, obvious scenario not unlike 911 or dozens of other murderous and filthy dirty tricks [they] spring on the unsuspecting "we the people". Those of us who ARE suspecting, researching, and therefore KNOWING..are marginalized by even the well intended, and of course the evil intended.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.