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Illegal Immigrants From China Caught Crossing Our Southern Border
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25 views • January 31, 2019
"The arrests serve as a stark warning—that open and porous borders are a draw, not just from Latin America, but from any foreign national looking to exploit it, and they go through Mexico to do it. We must get a handle on it. Otherwise, the next group to exploit our weakness will be our enemies, terrorists, or other rouge nations." —Grant Stinchfield
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