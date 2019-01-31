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Mike Lee Pushes To End Regulations on Silencers
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15 views • January 31, 2019
"Contrary to popular belief, silencers used in James Bond movies or in John Wick are not how actual silencers function or sound... Even with a silencer, the sound of gunfire is measured at 130 decibels—it's like an unsuppressed sound of a chainsaw." —Dana Loesch
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