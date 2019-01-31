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New York Declares War on I.C.E.
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0 view • January 31, 2019
"Why in the world would law-abiding Americans fear I.C.E. agents? Why would law-abiding immigrants fear I.C.E. agents? They shouldn't, but many do—for one reason: The left-wing leaders of the Democratic party have trained them to. It's insane to me that I.C.E. agents are now made out to be some kind of gestapo... Across the country, we see I.C.E. agents being kicked out of local prisons due to wildly dangerous sanctuary city policies." —Grant Stinchfield
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