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Stinchfield: "Obama Will Use His Wife To Perpetuate His Socialist Agenda"
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6 views • January 31, 2019
"As the left goes after our guns, from statehouse to statehouse, the goal is to disarm and ultimately conquer. And Barack Obama will use his wife, Michelle, to do just that. Do not count her out as possibility to run for the White House. It's calculated that the Obamas have kept a low profile over the past couple of weeks. Anytime the left's dynamic duo goes silent, brace yourselves for a bombshell." — Grant Stinchfield
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