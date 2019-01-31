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01.30.19 12 Media Moguls Who Control What You Read, See, Hear and Think
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7 views • January 31, 2019
This is the first installment of who, how and why the corporate media wants to control the populace. These 12 represent but a slice of the media pie when compared to the other major corporate players who dominate 90% of the market.
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/media/12-media-moguls-who-control-what-you-read-see-hear-and-think/
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https://www.newshawknetwork.com/media/12-media-moguls-who-control-what-you-read-see-hear-and-think/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
donations: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Digital Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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