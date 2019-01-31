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Full Show - EXCLUSIVE: Covington Catholic Kids' Lawyer Gives Scoop On Defamation Suits To Come - 01/30/2019
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558 views • January 31, 2019
Joining Alex Jones in studio on today’s broadcast is American Attorney Robert Barnes discussing his fight helping the Covington teens against the establishment media. Also, syndicated radio host Mancow reveals the endgame of political correctness. Furthermore, founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes shares his fight in defending the Constitution. Roger Stone hosts the final hour.
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