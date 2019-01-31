© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle Obama IS A MAN - New Proof 2019!
Follow
1
Share
Report
1029 views • January 31, 2019
Michelle Obama IS A MAN - New Proof 2019! Documentary that proves without doubt that Michelle Obama is a man. Joan Rivers was murdered after publicly saying that President Obama is a closet homosexual and Michelle Obama is a man, Obama calls Michelle Michael, and Michelle has an Adam's apple, the shoulders and hands of a man, and much more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.