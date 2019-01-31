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Leftist Zombie Attacks Reporter, Eats His Microphone
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698 views • January 31, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down the mental derangement syndrome that plagues the mind of lefists across the country, causing them to act out in bizarre ways such as attacking Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer and attempting to eat his microphone from out of his hand.
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