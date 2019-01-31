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A Conscience Void of Guilt
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42 views • January 31, 2019
01/30/19-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Only the Blood of Jesus Can Completely Wash Your Sins Away and Leave Your Conscience Clean. This Is Not a Void Like the Psychosis of Ted Bundy, Nor the Ritual of 120 Million Hindus Washing in the Ganges River, Nor Even the Searing of Conscience from Hardheaded Resistance to the Convicting of the Holy Spirit. It Was Not Possible for the Old Testament Believer, But It is a Hallmark of the New Birth. [Archives: http://pastorcharleslawson.org]
Only the Blood of Jesus Can Completely Wash Your Sins Away and Leave Your Conscience Clean. This Is Not a Void Like the Psychosis of Ted Bundy, Nor the Ritual of 120 Million Hindus Washing in the Ganges River, Nor Even the Searing of Conscience from Hardheaded Resistance to the Convicting of the Holy Spirit. It Was Not Possible for the Old Testament Believer, But It is a Hallmark of the New Birth. [Archives: http://pastorcharleslawson.org]
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