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Mysterious Object Spotted in Earth’s Atmosphere
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39 views • January 31, 2019
Jan. 30, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Astronomers are baffled by a mysterious piece of space rubbish orbiting the Earth in an unusual way.
The piece of debris spotted as close as 370 miles from the Earth’s surface, is thought to be what is known as an “empty trash bag object.”
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80858
The piece of debris spotted as close as 370 miles from the Earth’s surface, is thought to be what is known as an “empty trash bag object.”
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80858
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