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California Pushes Bill to Teach Elementary Kids About Different Sexual Orientations
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594 views • January 31, 2019
A newly created mother-lead parent group from Orange Country went to the Capitol in Sacramento to protest policymakers. California is looking to create new comprehensive sex education curriculum and a proposal to teach gender theory to kindergartners.
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