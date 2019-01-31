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Covington School Families Give Notice Of Suit To Defamers
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276 views • January 31, 2019
Robert Barnes, the lawyer representing the Covington families, joins Alex Jones live in studio to give a rundown of the individuals who defamed the Catholic High School kids that will be facing lawsuits if they don't retract their statements as specified in his preliminary requests to do so.
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