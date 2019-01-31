© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covington Catholic Lawyer Unleashes On Deep State!
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • January 31, 2019
The leftist authoritarian ideals, if left to fester un-challenged, will eventually eat itself with the rest of us in-tow. Holding those who would perpetuate lies in this pursuit accountable for their atrocious actions would be a good start in fighting back. Lawyer Robert Barnes joins the War Room fight.
http://barneslawllp.com
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
http://barneslawllp.com
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.