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What The Fake Assasination Attempts Against Donald Trump Are All About
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22 views • January 31, 2019
The best place to test an idea is out in the open against other ideas. Fascism happens when people are actively kept out of the conversation and authoritarian action censors opposition. Controlling the flow of information is true power over a civilization.
https://www.infowars.com/civility-new-york-times-publishes-trump-assassination-short-story/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-assassination-plot-foiled-after-isis-operative-tweets-plan-secret-service-reveals/
https://www.infowars.com/civility-new-york-times-publishes-trump-assassination-short-story/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-assassination-plot-foiled-after-isis-operative-tweets-plan-secret-service-reveals/
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