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Covington Catholic Kids' Lawyer Reveals The Real Racists In D.C.
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448 views • January 31, 2019
Robert Barnes, the lawyer representing the Covington Catholic High School families, joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down and analyze the series of events that unfolded on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and reveal the real racists in Washington D.C., aside from the Democrat Party.
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