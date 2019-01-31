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Caught On Camera- Psychotic Abortion Doctor Lost His Job Due To This Video
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35 views • January 31, 2019
This video was used against this doctor when he lost his job for misconduct, amongst other allegations. It displays his grotesque nature and disregard for decency.
https://twitter.com/Jenn198523/status/1090197484092051456
https://twitter.com/Jenn198523/status/1090197484092051456
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