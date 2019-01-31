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Why Does Leftist Media Want To Incite Hatred And Division?
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10 views • January 31, 2019
Rabid Trump haters with positions of power and access to mainstream media outlets have been allowed to spread lies and incite violence directly against children. Mainstream outlets are falling over themselves to make excuses for the actual racists, and refuse to make amends. Meanwhile, conservatives are being banned from social media in record numbers.
https://www.infowars.com/anti-american-leftists-shout-down-woman-reciting-racist-pledge-of-allegiance-at-college-board-meeting/
https://www.infowars.com/anti-american-leftists-shout-down-woman-reciting-racist-pledge-of-allegiance-at-college-board-meeting/
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