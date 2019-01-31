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New York Wants To Kill Humans At 6 Months, Virginia Says Hold My Beer
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9 views • January 31, 2019
The ease with which we are allowed to dehumanize and destroy a human life is celebrated as a progressive achievement. Monstrous acts of depravity have become the rallying cry of the worst of humanity. Dragging with them those poor souls propagandized by lies into backing their attempt to plunge humanity into one of the worst genocidal eras we have ever achieved.
https://www.infowars.com/sick-virginia-dems-introduce-bill-to-allow-abortion-right-before-woman-is-giving-birth/
https://www.infowars.com/sick-virginia-dems-introduce-bill-to-allow-abortion-right-before-woman-is-giving-birth/
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