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Hundreds Arrested In Massive Child Sex Trafficking Ring In California
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53 views • January 31, 2019
Owen Shroyer showcases the disgusting child trafficking reality that exists in America today. A reality that would be eased and allowed to run rampant if liberals have their way.
https://www.westernmassnews.com/human-trafficking-victims-rescued-more-than-suspects-arrested-in-california/article_586f72f4-13b1-5b56-8eed-da6490845d57.html
https://www.infowars.com/child-sex-trafficking-arrests-continue-to-go-up-under-trump/
https://www.westernmassnews.com/human-trafficking-victims-rescued-more-than-suspects-arrested-in-california/article_586f72f4-13b1-5b56-8eed-da6490845d57.html
https://www.infowars.com/child-sex-trafficking-arrests-continue-to-go-up-under-trump/
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