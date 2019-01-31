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Veterans Pledge To Defend Covington Catholic High School
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233 views • January 31, 2019
Steward Rhodes joins Alex Jones and Robert Barnes live via Skype to lay out the Oath Keepers' commitment to defending Covington Catholic High School from some unhinged leftists' poorly planned terror attack that could plausibly be instigated by the MSM's narrative of hate toward the kids.
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